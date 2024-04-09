DIt's about time, I think to myself and ask myself at the same time: Why does it take a seasoned liberal like Wolfgang Kubicki to come and confront Thomas Haldenwang, the head of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, who focuses on public education, with a coherently reasoned, concisely formulated article (as “Foreign pen” in the FAZ from April 5th)? Nevertheless, I continue to ask myself: Where is the outcry from our media giants, especially the opinion makers in public broadcasting? There are: moderators, commentators, magazine makers, editors-in-chief and a few more.

What should alarm journalists if not the behavior of a secret service chief who is probably legally, but certainly regulatory and morally, overextending his authority and who apparently not only claims the authority to instruct “responsible citizens” but also to have them monitored at his own discretion and in their fundamental rights restrict?