BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – The chairman of the Monopolies Commission, Jürgen Kühling, has expressed concerns about the planned state aid for the department store group Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof. Although state services to individual companies in the Corona crisis can be justified, Kühling told “Welt” (Friday). “A prescribed lockdown practically brings the business model to a standstill,” he added. However, it is questionable how sustainable the rescue operation for Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof is.

“The rather less good” perspective of the company against the background of slow digitization is “problematic”. Another critical factor for taxpayers is the fact that it is a subordinated loan. “In the event of bankruptcy, there is hardly any chance of repayment,” said Kühling. The Monopolies Commission is a permanent advisory body for the federal government on competition policy.

As it became known on Wednesday, the federal government wants to help the last large German department store group with a loan of up to 460 million euros. The responsible committee of the State Economic Stabilization Fund (WSF) gave the green light for a so-called subordinated loan.

The 131 department stores of the group, which was hard hit by the Corona crisis, are considered to be crowd pullers in many pedestrian zones. With this support, the federal government is making an important contribution to safeguarding jobs and bridging the current difficult situation for the company, according to Berlin./brd/DP/stk