The head of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, Alexander Kurenkov, flew to the Orenburg region on Sunday, April 7, on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin. This was reported on the department’s Telegram channel.

The minister flew to the region to organize work on the spot to eliminate the consequences of the flood. It is noted that he will visit the city of Orsk, which suffered the most from the flooding.

A dam break in Orsk occurred on the evening of April 5. Rescuers immediately began evacuating people. The governor of the Orenburg region, Denis Pasler, said at night that in Orsk all the necessary forces had been mobilized to help the population and eliminate the consequences of a dam break. There are 12 temporary accommodation centers in Orsk. The authorities will increase their number if necessary. It is known that more than 1.1 thousand people in the city have already been evacuated after the dam broke.

On the morning of April 6, the mayor of the city, Vasily Kozupitsa, announced that one of the breaks had been repaired, but the Old Town microdistrict was half flooded and would suffer greatly from this.

At the moment, it is known that more than 150 settlements are cut off due to flood waters in the Orenburg region. It was also reported that 6,132 residential buildings and 9,643 household plots were flooded.

Based on the incident, a criminal case was opened for negligence and violation of construction safety rules (part 1 of article 216 “Violation of safety rules during construction work”, part 1 of article 293 “Negligence”).