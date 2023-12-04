Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met in Brussels with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the parties discussed the situation on the front line. The Ukrainian minister announced this on December 4 on his page on the social network Facebook (owned by Meta, a company recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation).

“Had an important meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels. <...> We discussed the situation on the battlefield and the urgent needs of Ukraine in the winter,” Umerov wrote.

The minister expressed the opinion that Ukraine’s membership in NATO is “inevitable.” According to him, the country’s defense department is working to ensure the interoperability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with the North Atlantic Alliance.

Earlier, on December 1, Stoltenberg predicted a possible deterioration of the situation in Ukraine due to a lack of assistance from Western countries and called for “preparing for bad news.” Commenting on his words, the head of the Federation Council commission on information policy and interaction with the media, Aleksey Pushkov, noted that the change in the psychology of the Ukrainian conflict comes from the Western countries themselves as its direct participants. The senator explained that the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces “choked,” Western sanctions did not work, and “the crisis in the Middle East further confused the cards.”

A few days earlier, Stoltenberg acknowledged the “difficult situation” at the front for the Ukrainian Armed Forces and heavy losses, despite the continued supply of weapons and other support for the alliance.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced on February 24, 2022 by Russian leader Vladimir Putin after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.