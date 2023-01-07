The head of the Ukrainian defense department, Oleksiy Reznikov, said that the country’s Armed Forces are carrying out the NATO mission. He outlined his point of view on the air of the 1 + 1 TV channel on Thursday, January 5.

“They (the countries of the Alliance – Ed.) do not shed their blood, we shed ours, so they are required to supply weapons,” he stressed.

According to the minister, statements by foreign politicians that Ukraine has become a shield for Western civilization confirm his position.

Earlier in the day, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg once again noted that military assistance to Kyiv is the shortest path to achieving peace in the region. He urged allies to invest more resources in the campaign to arm Ukraine. Stoltenberg also stressed that he considers the attacks on Russian military installations to be absolutely legitimate.

At the same time, on December 16, American judge Andrew Napolitano announced the transformation of Ukraine into a “second Vietnam” for the United States and pointed out the danger of continuing financial and military support for Kyiv.

On December 31, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba expressed hope that in 2023 the state would receive ATACMS long-range missiles, tanks and attack drones.

In turn, Moscow has repeatedly condemned the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Back in April, the Russian Foreign Ministry sent a note to all NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Kyiv. The head of the department, Sergei Lavrov, in turn, noted that any cargo that contains weapons for the Ukrainian army would become a legitimate target for Russia.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by Ukrainian forces.

