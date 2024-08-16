Chief of GUR Budanov: Ukraine will try to be the first to exchange seriously wounded and sick

Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kirill Budanov (included in the list of terrorists and extremists in the Russian Federation) spoke about the immediate plans, according to which Ukraine hopes to implement the exchange of prisoners of war with Russia. According to him, sick and seriously wounded soldiers are the first on the exchange lists, a video confirming this was published by the publication “Strana” in Telegram-channel.

According to Budanov, after people with serious illnesses and injuries, the Ukrainian authorities will first seek to exchange women, then those who have been in captivity for a long time, and then those captured at Azovstal. Crimean Tatars are fifth on the list.

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate clarified that such priorities were made based on the decision taken, but he did not specify who was the author of this decision.

Earlier, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced the start of negotiations with Russia on the exchange of prisoners. Before that, State Duma deputy Andrei Krasov reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers captured during the attack on the Kursk region would hardly be subject to exchange, since they illegally crossed the border and committed crimes against civilians.