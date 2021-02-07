Nasser Al Jabri (Abu Dhabi)

Dr. Hiroshi Yamakawa, President of the Japanese Space Exploration Agency (JAXA), confirmed that the UAE has a high international presence in the international space sector, through the growth of its global role through its development of space activities in the region, pointing out that the country has all the ingredients to continue developing the space sector in the region. Arabic.

In an interview with Al-Ittihad, he said: Since the establishment of the Emirates Space Agency in 2014, the UAE has rapidly developed its space program, including the launch of the Emirates Astronaut Program, participation in the International Space Station missions, and the launch of the country’s first probe for Mars, as well as from The International Astronautical Congress is scheduled to be held in Dubai this year, confirming his confidence that the Emirati space presence will continue to grow.

He added: The UAE plays a major role in developing Arab space activities, through the leadership of the Arab Group for Space Cooperation and its efforts in support of establishing ambitious national satellite programs, praising the position the country has reached and the increasing progress, especially during the past years.

He pointed out that despite the pandemic of the “Covid-19” virus, the Hope Probe was launched from the Tanegashima Space Center in Japan last July, after concerted efforts to ensure the safety and health of all concerned, as the project enters another phase now, as it approaches the orbit of Mars, And after the successful launch phase several months ago.

He pointed out that at the international level, and as a next step after exploring the moon, Mars exploration has been identified as a difficult target for manned exploration, and therefore, in order to achieve Mars exploration, it is necessary to deepen our knowledge of Mars through unmanned exploration that is conducted with international cooperation, and therefore the mission of the Hope Probe is A big step forward, and the Japan Space Agency looks forward to its success.

And he indicated that the main goal of the Hope Probe is to monitor the atmosphere of Mars. Likewise, the mission of exploring the Japanese Mars satellites aims to collect samples from the Martian satellite “Phobos”, to reveal the process of delivering water and organic materials that are believed to be necessary for the birth of life. Aerial observations of Mars will also be conducted. He explained that by combining the results achieved by different spacecraft, we will be able to reveal the nature of the Martian atmosphere and its evolution from multiple perspectives, which will lead to a better understanding of the sustainability of the habitable environment on Mars.

Space cooperation

On space cooperation between the UAE and Japan, Yamako pointed out that there was an agreement between the UAE Space Agency and JAXA in 2016, and there are also understandings between the agency, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, and the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, where the Japanese government is working to enhance space cooperation With the UAE as a national commitment. He added, “JAXA” has been represented in the advisory committee of the Emirates Space Agency, where the Japanese astronaut Koiji Wakata works as a member of the committee. In a way that supports the state’s efforts in its space projects and missions and planning towards the coming years to set priorities and define strategies in line with the goals of the global international community and its vision towards the missions of space exploration.

He pointed out that JAXA is looking forward to partnering with the UAE in the near future within international cooperative missions as a major player in the use of space, especially in the field of exploration, based on its locally developed technologies and experience in space development, explaining that there are a number of previous forms of cooperation, including launching The “Khalifa Sat” satellite on the Japanese “MHI” missile, and cooperation between the UAE and Japanese space agencies and the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center took place within the educational aspect by holding a scientific lecture in conjunction with Hazza Al Mansouri’s mission to the International Space Station. He indicated that the past year witnessed the participation of many young Emirati students in the Kibo Robot Programming Challenge, where the Kibo Robot programming challenge forms part of the Asian cooperation using the Japanese Experimental Unit (Kibo), which is a cooperative program aimed at promoting the use of the Kibo robot. »At the International Space Station in the Asia-Pacific region.

Priorities

On the most important priorities of the Japanese space program during 2021, Yamako indicated that this year will witness the launch of the new Japanese missile, “H3”, which aims to achieve flexibility, high reliability and low cost. JAXA will also continue its participation in scientific programs and studies. Pioneers will also be selected. A new Japanese space, in preparation for joining and participating in the “Artemis” program. He pointed out that this year, astronaut Akihiko Hosheed will travel to the International Space Station on a long-term exploration mission on the International Space Station, pointing to Japan’s desire for future cooperation with the UAE in the field of exploration, through the work of Japanese astronauts with future Emirati astronauts.

Information movement

In response to a question about the impact of the “Covid-19” pandemic on the international space sector, the head of the Japanese Space Agency explained that while the movement of people between regions has been restricted, the movement of information between regions and goods will lead to new societies, where digitization will accelerate and work efficiency will be achieved through The introduction of technologies such as remote control and automation, and there will be a need for more advanced technologies required for activities such as telemedicine and education via “the Internet”. It is expected that communication satellites that allow high-speed and large-capacity communications will play a major role as a social infrastructure.

He added: The satellite positioning system is used, which enables pinpointing of locations with great accuracy, and this is expected to lead to the automation of cargo transport by trucks, which indicates the automation of logistics services in the future, pointing to the use of automatic control technology in spacecraft, which It enables the vehicle to make its decisions and carry out its mission, which is the technology that may be used on Earth.