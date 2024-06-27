Head of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation Bastrykin considers it necessary to change the migration policy in the Russian Federation

The head of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR), Alexander Bastrykin, stated the need to change migration policy in the country. He made a corresponding appeal on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum (SPBILF).

The most important thing is to change Russia’s migration policy, precisely justify the need, and maybe even make sure that internal resources solve their political, economic, national and other problems Alexander Bastrykinhead of the Investigative Committee

According to Bastrykin, employers should be guided by national security issues when attracting foreigners to perform labor duties. In addition, it is necessary to develop a mechanism for the functioning of internal migration, providing a decent level of guarantees to compatriots, using the experience of the Soviet past, the head of the department is convinced.

Currently, the geography of migration crime in Russia is expanding, noted Bastrykin. According to him, a significant number of such crimes have been recorded, in particular, in the Samara, Chelyabinsk, Tambov, Kemerovo and Penza regions, as well as in the Altai Territory and the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug.

Bastrykin called the lower house of parliament “Stupid fool”

Discussing the topic of migration policy, Bastrykin called the lower house of parliament “The State Fool.” Head of the Investigative Committee inquiredwhether the State Duma is interested in solving the problem of the migration crisis. He also asked those present if there was a deputy among them. One person responded.

“I would really like to know when a good law will be adopted by our “Stupid Fool”,” Bastrykin asked, after which the audience laughed.

The deputy with whom Bastrykin spoke turned out to be Sardana Avksentyeva. She responded that work was underway on this issue.

10 thousand migrants with Russian passports were sent to the Northern Military District zone

Bastrykin emphasized that it is important to synchronize the procedures for obtaining a Russian passport with simultaneous military registration.

According to the head of the Investigative Committee, in October 2023, a special group was created in the Investigative Committee. During the raids, more than 30 thousand people were detained who had received Russian citizenship, but did not want to register with the military. As a result, about 10 thousand migrants became participants in a special operation in Ukraine.

At the same time, the exact number of foreigners in Russia remains unknown. noted Bastrykin. At the same time, in 2023, the number of serious crimes committed by migrants increased by 32 percent, especially serious crimes by 26 percent, crimes of an extremist nature by 147 percent, and related to drug trafficking by 27 percent.

We must, it seems to me, honestly say to ourselves: what are we trying to achieve? For what purpose are we bringing migrants into our country? Alexander BastrykinHead of the Investigative Committee of Russia

“This may be economic policy, when we are told that we cannot do without migrants. These may be some political considerations that we are not aware of, but they exist. The most important thing is to start telling the truth about what we want to get as a result,” the head of the Investigative Committee emphasized.

Bastrykin noted that migrants who have received Russian citizenship “replenish the ranks of our rear units” who are building fortifications.