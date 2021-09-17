By Andrea Shalal and Leigh Thomas

WASHINGTON/PARIS (Reuters) – The executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is reviewing a report prepared by the World Bank which found that the managing director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, in her previous role at the World Bank put pressure on staff at the institution changing data to favor China, the Fund said on Friday.

Georgieva said she disagreed “substantially with the conclusions and interpretations” of the independent report, prepared by the law firm WilmerHale at the request of the World Bank’s ethics committee and released on Thursday.

The document revealed that Georgieva and other World Bank officials applied “undue pressure” on the team to raise China’s ranking in the “Doing Business 2018” report, which assesses the business environment in countries.

The IMF review was released after Georgieva briefed the board on the matter on Thursday.

“The IMF board is currently reviewing this matter,” Gerry Rice, an IMF spokesman, told Reuters, adding: “As part of regular procedure on such matters, the ethics committee will brief the board,” Rice said, without giving a schedule.

Georgieva broached the matter at the start of a previously scheduled meeting with IMF staff this Friday, according to three people who attended the virtual event and a fourth who was briefed on her comments.

“IS NOT TRUE”

Georgieva said he values ​​data and analytics a lot and doesn’t pressure the team to change information as the report pointed out, according to a transcript provided to Reuters.

“Let me put it very simply for you. Is not true. Neither in this case nor before or after did I put pressure on the team to manipulate data,” Georgieva told the IMF staff, according to the transcript.

The Washington-based multilateral lender was seeking China’s support for a major capital increase at the time, when Georgieva was the chief executive of the World Bank.

Georgieva has headed the IMF and its approximately 2,500 staff since 2019. She has helped lead the global response to the Covid-19 pandemic, securing support for a $650 billion expansion of the Fund’s emergency reserves.

Some of the IMF’s 190 member countries, which finance their loans and other projects aimed at alleviating poverty and strengthening global financial stability, said they are also reviewing the ethics report.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)

