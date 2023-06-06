Saulo Moura da Cunha was deputy director of Abin during the extremist acts of January 8

The head of the Special Advisory Board on Planning and Strategic Affairs of the Executive Secretariat of the GSI (Institutional Security Office of the Presidency of the Republic), Saulo Moura da Cunha, was dismissed from his position. The disclaimer was published in the GIVE (Official Diary of the Union) on the last Friday (2.jun.2023). Here’s the full of the decree (PDF – 69 KB).

Before joining the GSI, Cunha was deputy director of Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency). His appointment was made on the 1st day of the president’s term Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), on January 1, 2023. He was in office during the January 8 extremist acts. He was relieved of the position on March 2, 2023.

O Power360 asked the institution about the reason for the dismissal, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for demonstration.

Cunha took over as GSI’s planning advisor on April 13. Shortly thereafter, on April 19, images from the security cameras of the Planalto Palace on the day of the extremist acts were revealed, showing that the then cabinet minister, Gonçalves Dias, was present in the building during the invasions.

On April 27th, the Credn (Committee on Foreign Affairs and National Defense) of the Senate approved a request of the senator Hope Amin (PP-SC) to hear Cunha, who should “providing information about the scenario leading up to the 8th of January”.

The former director of Abin should also be heard by the CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of January 8 on the same subject. Your summons was requested by Deputy Delegate Ramagem.

Before the official nominations, the former special adviser was general coordinator of Institutional Relations and Social Communication at Abin. Saulo has also held other important positions since 1999, when he joined the agency.

Among them, he was a diplomatic intelligence agent in Japan, director of the Department of Counterterrorism and director of the Department of Integration of the sisbin (Brazilian Intelligence System).