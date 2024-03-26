Repeating an insinuation made the day before by dictator Vladimir Putin, the head of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB, former KGB), Alexander Bortnikov, accused this Tuesday (26) Ukraine of having participated “directly” and the West of being involved in the terrorist attack committed on Friday (22) against a concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow, which was claimed by the Islamic State.

“We consider that the act was prepared by radical Islamists and, naturally, the Western secret services contributed to it,” Bortnikov told local news agencies, adding that Ukrainian intelligence services had a “direct relationship” with the attack.

He then stated that Moscow has not yet been able to establish with certainty the identity of the perpetrators of the attack and that all the information available to the security services is of a “general nature”.

“In general terms, we consider that they are involved in this”, he reiterated, responding to a question about Kiev’s responsibility, arguing that the FSB knows that “the Ukrainian side participated in the instruction and training of fighters in the Middle East”.

“The bandits intended to escape across the border. Straight to the territory of Ukraine. According to our preliminary operational data, they were expected there (…). And I’ll tell you a secret: on the other side, they wanted to welcome them as heroes,” he added.

Bortnikov classified the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) as a “terrorist organization” and considered the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Kirilo Budanov, a “legitimate target.”

The head of the FSB acknowledged that the United States warned them about a possible terrorist attack in Moscow two weeks before the attack, but added that he would like the information “to be more concrete.”

In this sense, he stated that the same happened in 2017, when a suicide attack killed 16 people in the Saint Petersburg metro.

On Monday (25), during a meeting that was broadcast live on television, Putin blamed “Islamic radicals” for the attack, but suggested that it had occurred on orders from Ukraine.

“We know that Islamic radicals committed this crime. We are interested in knowing who gave the order,” Putin said.

“This crime could be just one link in a series of attempts by those who have been fighting against our country since 2014 at the hands of the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev,” he said.

“It is necessary to answer the question: why did the terrorists, after committing the crime, try to flee through Ukraine, who was waiting for them?” Putin asked.

Putin also accused the United States of “persuading its satellites and other countries of the world that, according to their intelligence data, allegedly, there are no traces of Kiev in the attack on Moscow, that the bloody act was committed [apenas] by followers of Islam, members of the organization banned in Russia, IS.”

Like Putin, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova questioned, in an article for the newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda, the United States' claim that Ukraine was not involved in the attack.

“Attention – a question for the White House: are you sure it was the Islamic State? Don’t you want to think about this a little more?”, wrote Zakharova, who added that the Americans were trying to blame the “bogeyman” Islamic State for allegedly covering up their “protégés” in Kiev.

Eighth suspect has pre-trial detention ordered

Moscow's Basmanni Court today ordered two months' pre-trial detention for an eighth suspect involved in the terrorist attack.

This is Alisher Kasimov, 32 years old, a Russian citizen of Kyrgyz origin who, according to the investigation, rented his apartment to the alleged perpetrators of the massacre.

According to the latest official data, the attack in the city of Krasnogorsk, about 20 kilometers northwest of the center of Moscow, left at least 139 dead and 182 injured. (With EFE Agency)