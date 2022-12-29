DIn the debate about the shortage of skilled workers, the chairwoman of the Federal Employment Agency called for greater efforts to keep foreign workers in Germany. Of the 1.14 million people who came to Germany last year, 750,000 left on the other side, Andrea Nahles told the German Press Agency. “The question is: can we make sure that the specialists stay,” she emphasized.

One of the main reasons why people who have arrived in Germany are turning their backs on the country is the lack of recognition of foreign professional qualifications. Many foreigners have to work in Germany below their level of qualification because recognition takes too long and the procedures are far too complex.

“Other countries simply make better offers,” said Nahles. Flexible staircases would have to be built for the newcomers in order to gradually reach the level of demand. In addition, Germany must be more generous when it comes to language skills – also because the Federal Republic is in strong competition with immigration countries such as the USA and Canada. “If we already have this hurdle of the German language, we should handle it a little better.”

In addition to the language, immigration is another hurdle

Another reason is that the offers for family reunification are too poor. “It’s not just professionals who come, people come,” said the BA board chairwoman. The reunification of family members often means a huge hurdle in Germany. However, the skilled workers from abroad would have to find a home in this country – not just a job.







Based on demographic research, the Federal Employment Agency assumes that the German labor market needs 400,000 immigrants from third countries every year in order to compensate for the deficit caused by the upcoming retirement of the baby boomer generation. In the past few years, this number has been significantly missed in some cases.

In addition to immigration and the retention of foreign workers, it must also be increasingly possible to make better use of the domestic labor potential – for example when retirees are reintegrated into working life or when working women increase the number of hours per week, it is said.