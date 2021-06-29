OfFabian Mueller shut down

In the fight against the Delta variant, Chancellery Minister Helge Braun has shown himself to be open to stricter travel rules. The entry registration should be checked more intensively.

Berlin – The delta variant of the corona virus continues to spread rapidly. The mutation is currently rampant in Portugal, among others, especially in the Lisbon area. The Robert Koch Institute subsequently declared the entire country as a virus variant area and ordered a 14-day quarantine on entry. For many vacationers, this now meant that they had to travel back to Germany in a rush and at sometimes horrific prices in order not to have to be in quarantine for two weeks.

In the course of the debate that has now reignited about stricter travel rules, Chancellor Helge Braun has shown himself to be open to more extensive testing for returnees. Unvaccinated people should be tested two times a week anyway, said the CDU politician on Tuesday in ZDF-Morning magazine. “Of course, this is especially true for those returning from all over the world.”

Entry registration should be checked more intensively – “Have to push back Delta”

He is also open to “additional tests, possibly also binding”. The entry registration of travelers from risk areas should also be checked more intensively. With regard to the more dangerous Delta variant of the virus, the head of the Chancellery said: “We have to push Delta back.” The federal and state governments were unable to agree on stricter rules for entering or returning to Germany on Monday, even though several prime ministers had requested this.

Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn defended this decision NDR info: “We now have millions of tests at a very low level,” said Spahn. This was different a year ago. In addition, there were already relatively strict entry rules. “Everyone has to show a negative test result before boarding when flying from abroad. Every person entering from a risk area must be in quarantine for at least 10 days. ”However, a free test is possible.

Video: Delta in your luggage? Country leaders are calling for stricter entry rules

Braun pointed out that Germany has the strictest rules in Europe for so-called virus variant areas such as Portugal, Great Britain or India, in which the delta variant is widespread. Anyone who comes back to the Federal Republic from such countries has to be in quarantine for 14 days and cannot be tested. “That is the strictest rule in Europe. Our weak point is that other countries in Europe don’t have that too, ”said Braun. Therefore one is highly alarmed.

Braun also rejected the suggestion that vaccinated people should be exempted from quarantine when returning from virus variant areas. With a new variant, it takes a relatively long time to make sure that the vaccines are working and also preventing the transmission of the virus, he said. (fmü / dpa)