Chancellery chief Helge Braun is thinking about suspending the debt brake. The move could be helpful for a coalition with the Greens.

BERLIN taz | So far, the future financial policy of the Union has had the effect of squaring the circle: CDU and CSU are planning a hefty tax cut for the rich by completely abolishing Soli. Despite the immense debt caused by the corona pandemic, you want to continue investing, but you also want to somehow keep the debt brake. Professionals suspected that this would be difficult to bring together.

But now, in good time before the federal election campaign, there is a more realistic approach from Chancellery chief Helge Braun (CDU). Braun outlined in a guest post for the Handelsblatthow he imagines future financial policy. Tenor: The debt brake anchored in the Basic Law is to be weakened for a limited period – and tax increases for the rich are excluded. “The debt brake cannot be adhered to in the coming years, even with otherwise strict spending discipline,” wrote Braun.

The Merkel confidante suggested combining a recovery strategy for the economy with an amendment to the Basic Law, “which provides for a reliable degressive corridor for new borrowing for the coming years and a clear date for the return to compliance with the debt rule.” Braun also campaigned for the waiver of tax increases and for the limitation of the social security contributions to a maximum of 40 percent of the gross wage.

The advance from the Chancellery sparked a heated discussion within the Union. Strong criticism came from the parliamentary group. Braun’s proposal was his “personal opinion”, said the budgetary spokesman Eckhardt Rehberg: “The Union faction in the Bundestag is sticking to the debt brake in the Basic Law.” Solid state finances are not negotiable for the Union faction. The head of the CDU SME Association, Carsten Linnemann, made a similar statement.

A taste of black and green?

With CSU boss Markus Söder, who has an important say in the election campaign course, it was worth paying close attention to the wording. “That would be the wrong signal,” said the Bavarian Prime Minister. “We are very skeptical about a permanent suspension of the debt brake.” But: There was no mention of a “permanent” suspension of the debt brake anywhere at Braun. So Söder already opened a small door.

The coalition partner signaled willingness to talk. The proposal makes it clear that the previous statements on financial and budget policy from the Union are “not tenable”, said SPD parliamentary group leader Carsten Schneider of the taz. “The SPD is ready for talks about a future-oriented reform of the constitutional debt rule.” However, the CDU must clarify whether the advance from the Chancellery was just a media test balloon – or at least agreed with the new CDU chairman Laschet.

The proposal also sparked a lively debate among economists. “This would give the Union the brand essence of solid budget policy,” tweeted Lars Feld, the head of the so-called economic wise men. Marcel Fratzscher, on the other hand, the President of the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW), praised the proposal as “correct and consistent”. The economic recovery, future investments in climate protection, the digital transformation and stable social systems should have priority over the debt brake, said Fratzscher.

If Braun’s position prevails in the Union, a compromise line in financial policy for a black-green coalition would be described. The Greens want to loosen the debt brake and combine it with an investment rule. “Exciting, the ideological front at the Union is crumbling,” commented Green housekeeper Sven-Christian Kindler on the debate. However, the Greens are demanding additional burdens for the rich, for example through a wealth tax – so there would be enough conflict.

The matter is also an indication of who is wearing the pants in the Union. It is very likely that the Chancellor was privy to the initiative of her confidante. Armin Laschet, the new CDU boss, but probably not – as the Social Democrat Schneider suspected. In any case, Laschet’s General Secretary Paul Ziemiak said on Tuesday that the CDU was clearly committed to the debt brake. After the crisis, you have to get back to solid budgets as soon as possible. That sounded a bit pissed off.

So it remains exciting in the CDU. Braun tried to recapture the debate on Tuesday afternoon via Twitter – and asserted: “I love the debt brake.” Instead of the verb “love”, he took a red heart. Better safe than sorry.