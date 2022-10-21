NAccording to the chairman of the RBB Broadcasting Council, the director of the broadcaster should in future be required to report to the administrative board. It should no longer be possible for the chairman of the board of directors to make decisions alone, said Ralf Roggenbuck. The intendant’s constitution must be changed. Only the “omnipotence of the artistic director” led to the transgressions in the Berlin-Brandenburg radio station.

The previous practice, which also includes contracts with lavish retirement agreements, poses a major problem, said Roggenbuck: “We are faced with a shambles, with contracts that should not have been closed.” Medienhaus”, whose estimated costs are said to have more than tripled from 65 million to 200 million euros, Roggenbuck said: “I don’t think that will happen.”

The law firm Lutz Abel presented the first results of their examination of the conduct of the former RBB leadership on Thursday. One point mentioned was that the former artistic director, Patricia Schlesinger, who had been fired without notice, had billed the station for a private trip to London (with her husband).

The law firm also found that the contracts between Schlesinger and RBB were possibly invalid. For the three contracts that the station has concluded with the former director since 2016, there have been draft resolutions in two cases. However, these were never presented to the Board of Directors. The chairman of the board of directors, Wolf-Dieter Wolf, only informed the members about the conclusion. This could have an impact on Schlesinger’s pension, said lawyer Nina Rossi from the Lutz Abel law firm. In addition, incorrect contracts of this type can be terminated at any time without notice.