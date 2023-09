How did you feel about the content of this article?

CEA president and bishop of San Isidro, Oscar Ojea, celebrating mass in 2016 | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The president of the Argentine Episcopal Conference (CEA) and bishop of San Isidro, Oscar Ojea, demanded this Monday (11) that the libertarian economist Javier Milei, candidate for president of Argentina for the Freedom Advances coalition, show more “respect” for the Pope Francis. According to Ojea, the pontiff has been the target of “unjustified attacks”, “irreproducible insults” and “falsehoods” made by Milei.

It was due to these “attacks” that Argentine priests held a “mass of retribution” last Tuesday (5), in which they indirectly criticized the libertarian candidate, later stating in a statement that “one wonders if anyone with this emotional disorder, which cannot meet someone who thinks differently without shouting or insulting, is able to withstand the tensions of the public position to which it aspires.”

The statements made by Ojea this Monday were published by the Argentine newspaper La Prensa. In them, the bishop also expressed his deep concern about the current “climate of self-destruction” that, according to him, permeates Argentina.

“In this moment of hopelessness and disappointment caused by the increase in poverty in our country, I am very concerned that a climate of self-destruction has emerged. A desire for everything to fall apart and fall into the void. This is similar to a social disease, which nullifies any perspective and project for the future. A kind of self-boycott”, he said.

Regarding other criticisms directed at Pope Francis, Ojea stated that the pontiff has often been “mistreated by the media” and that this has contributed to limiting the “dissemination of his message and thoughts”. He stated that Pope Francis is considered “a prophet of human dignity in a time of violence and exclusion” for Catholics and also a head of state who deserves “special respect”.

In the statements, Ojea also claimed that the Argentine Catholic Church “does not endorse or criticize specific candidates”, as its main mission is “pastoral and the promotion of the principles of the Gospel”. He also stated that the right to vote is “an act of enormous responsibility” and that the winner of the elections must always be guided by the “popular will”.