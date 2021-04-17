The head of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, was vaccinated against coronavirus with one of the Russian drugs. This was reported on April 17 by the press service of the head of the republic, publishing transcript Saturday meeting in the government.

“Everyone needs to be vaccinated. Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich (Putin) was vaccinated. I was also vaccinated, everything is fine, “Minnikhanov’s words are quoted in the message.

At the same time, it is not specified which of the Russian drugs Minnikhanov preferred for vaccination.

Also during the meeting, the head of the region pointed out the tense epidemiological situation in Tatarstan.

“Our growth rate is 0.16%, but the virus hasn’t gone anywhere. In general, we look good both in terms of statistics and dynamics. However, there can be no indulgences, ”he said.

In this regard, Minnikhanov drew attention to the importance of systematic work on vaccination in order to prevent the surge in the incidence that is observed in a number of countries. He recalled that vaccination makes sense, including for those who have already had COVID-19.

In addition, the head of Tatarstan reminded that there are 153 vaccination points in the republic. To date, about 197.8 thousand residents of the region have been vaccinated against coronavirus.

The country’s authorities have repeatedly stated the importance of vaccination, which started in Russia on January 18, to get out of the pandemic. The vaccination is done free of charge. In particular, Russian President Vladimir Putin has already been vaccinated with both components of the drug.

To date, three vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in Russia. The first vaccine in the country and in the world was Sputnik V developed by the Gamaleya Center. The drug was registered in August 2020. In October, Putin announced the registration in the Russian Federation of the second vaccine against COVID-19 – a drug from the Vector Center, EpiVacCorona.

The registration of the third Russian vaccine against coronavirus, KoviVac, was announced in February 2021 by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

On April 10, 2021, the Minister of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko announced the development of another vaccine against COVID-19 in the country.

