Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, via Twitter, yesterday, on the occasion of Zayed Humanitarian Work Day: “He instilled love of goodness and charity in our souls, and left a great impact on giving and giving, and his white hands extended to various parts of the earth. He cared about people and their dignity through Without discrimination, until the UAE became a symbol of humanitarian work in the world .. On (Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work), and every day we pray to God Almighty to have a wide mercy on Sheikh Zayed.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, confirmed that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, passed away with his body..and his impact remained..and we remember every day. good.”

And His Highness continued on Twitter: “May God have mercy on those who instilled the values ​​of giving in his people … and raised the building of this country on the basis of mercy with morals and benevolence to human beings … in the gardens of eternity, O Zayed of Good.”

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, affirmed that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, established the values ​​of generosity and giving, and extended a helping hand to the various peoples of the earth, indicating His Highness to continue Follow this right path under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him.

His Highness said on Twitter: “On Zayed Day for Humanitarian Action, we perpetuate the legacy of the founding father, Sheikh Zayed, may God rest his soul, who established the values ​​of generosity and giving and extending a helping hand to the various peoples of the earth. Sir, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, may God protect him.