His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” today made a phone call to his brother, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar. During him, he and the brotherly Qatari people congratulated him on the opening of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
His Highness expressed his wishes for success in hosting this world championship, whose establishment in the region is a great achievement for the State of Qatar and the Arab world, stressing the UAE’s support for Qatar and its efforts to host the World Cup. For his part, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for congratulating him, wishing him good health and wellness, and the UAE further progress and prosperity.
#State #support #Qatar #hosting #World #Cup
