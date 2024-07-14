His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, expressed his solidarity with former US President Donald Trump and those affected by the Pennsylvania incident.

His Highness said in a post on his account on the “X” platform yesterday: “We stand in solidarity with former US President Donald Trump and those affected by the Pennsylvania incident. The UAE condemns in the strongest terms all forms of violence and terrorism.”

The UAE strongly condemned the shooting incident that targeted former US President Donald Trump, which resulted in his injury and the death and injury of others, expressing its deep regret for this unfortunate incident.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the UAE expressed its solidarity with presidential candidate Donald Trump, his family, and the government and people of the United States in this incident. It also expressed its wishes for his speedy recovery.

The Ministry also affirmed the UAE’s strong condemnation of these extremist and criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the American government and the friendly American people, and to the families and relatives of the victim of this heinous crime, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.