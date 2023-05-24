Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, discussed with Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council in the Republic of Yemen, bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, and developments in the Yemeni arena, in addition to a number of issues of common concern.

His Highness, the President of the State, during the meeting that took place yesterday in the Qasr Al-Bahr Council, welcomed the Chairman of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, and congratulated him on the occasion of the National Day of the sister Republic of Yemen, which falls on the twenty-second of May, wishing Yemen and its people prosperity and development.

During the meeting, His Highness affirmed the UAE’s support for the brotherly Yemeni people in their pursuit of achieving their aspirations for peace, stability, development and prosperity.

For his part, His Excellency Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi expressed his thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the kind reception, and his appreciation for the great and influential support provided by the UAE to the Yemeni people, wishing the UAE and its people further progress and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the delegation accompanying the President of the Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen.