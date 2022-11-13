Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, will participate in the seventeenth summit of the heads of the Group of Twenty countries and governments (G20), which will be held on the island of Bali in the Republic of Indonesia, and begins tomorrow.

The summit – chaired by His Excellency Joko Widodo, President of friendly Indonesia – will be attended by leaders of the group’s countries and representatives of a number of international organizations. His Highness said on Twitter: “(The G-20 summit) in the Indonesian city of Bali is an important global meeting. We are pleased to participate in it to present the vision of the UAE in facing the challenges the world is witnessing and its approach to promoting sustainable development to serve humanity and the future of our generations.” His Highness is accompanied by a delegation that includes H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Advisor for Affairs H.E. Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, H.E. Maryam bint Muhammad Saeed Hareb Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, H.E. Ahmed bin Ali Muhammad Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and H.E. Abdullah Salem Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia.