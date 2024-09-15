His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, prayed to God Almighty to bless our region and the world with peace, stability and security.

On the occasion of the anniversary of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad, His Highness wrote in a post on his account on the “X” website, “And calling to God, by His permission, and as a shining lamp.” On the anniversary of the birth of the shining lamp, the Prophet of Mercy, Guidance and Noble Morals, our Master Muhammad, may God bless him and grant him peace, we ask God Almighty to bless our region and the world with peace, stability and security.