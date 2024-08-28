His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, said via his official account on the social networking site “X”, formerly “Twitter”, that women have presented an inspiring model in the development journey witnessed by the Emirates in bearing responsibility and working sincerely for their families and society. On “Emirati Women’s Day”, we express our pride in women in the Emirates who work with dedication, integration and efficiency, hand in hand with men in all national work sites to achieve the UAE’s development ambitions and its continuous progress.