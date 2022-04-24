Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a congratulatory message to Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, on the occasion of winning a new presidential term in the presidential elections that took place yesterday.

His Highness expressed his sincere congratulations and wishes to His Excellency the President for continued success and progress and prosperity for the French people, stressing keenness to develop bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields for the good and interest of the two friendly peoples.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, also sent similar messages of congratulations to Emmanuel Macron. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on Twitter: “My sincere congratulations to my friend Emmanuel Macron on the occasion of his re-election as President of France, and the best wishes from the UAE to France and its friendly people for continued progress and prosperity. Together, we look forward to consolidating our strategic partnership and promoting new opportunities for joint cooperation. ».