His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, affirmed the UAE’s commitment to working for the environment and the sustainability of its resources.

He added – in a speech on the occasion of the 24th “National Environment Day” – that “working for the protection and sustainability of environmental resources is a process that our country has committed to, and is still following, since its establishment by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, as he said: (We take from our environment as much as we need, and leave in it what future generations find a source of good and a source of goodness), ”indicating that our government has taken this saying as an approach and translated it into policies, strategies, legislation, plans, programs and institutions, to ensure a positive balance between the requirements of economic and social growth and the benefits of safeguarding The environment.

His Highness affirmed that “National Environment Day” is an important occasion in which we, the leadership and the people, renew our national and moral commitment to preserving our environmental resources, and to invest our natural wealth to the extent that it achieves development, preserves resources, limits pollution, preserves the balance of natural life, and guarantees future generations their rights. And that is sustainable development at the top of its objectives and practices, and this is what made the “National Development Strategy for the Next Fifty Years” to be part of its goal.

His Highness praised the organizers of the “Environment Day”, as they succeeded in choosing “green recovery” as his slogan, just as we were able to deal with great success with the challenge of the “Covid-19 pandemic” and its health, social and economic implications, we are able to achieve the desired balance between growth and preservation of the environment. A guarantee of a clean and safe green environment that contributes to providing prosperity, well-being and health for us and for future generations.

