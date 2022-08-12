His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received at the Qasr Al Bahr Majlis a delegation of young people representing various parties.

During the meeting, His Highness exchanged cordial conversations with his young sons, and congratulated them on the occasion of the International Youth Day, which falls on August 12 of each year. His Highness pointed out that youth have a key role in facing challenges, achieving progress and creating the future in various societies.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, said in a tweet on his official page on the social networking site “Twitter”: “The UAE youth have proven their worth in all fields, and have become a source of inspiration for others. Their empowerment is a top priority and their key role in achieving our development ambitions. On the International Youth Day, I invite our youth to exert more effort and give because we expect a lot from them and count on them in the race towards the future.”

During the meeting, His Highness called on the youth to adhere to the original values, customs and constants upon which the UAE society is based. His Highness said, “Our country is going through a new stage of history, especially with regard to the challenges facing the world.” His Highness added: “Building states is not about money. People, leadership, honest and wise vision, correct reading of the future and speed of decision-making make people precede.” His Highness noted that nations are built with the cadres of their youth, and the norm of life is that one generation delivers the flag to the other.

His Highness the President of the State said: “I raise this issue to clarify the ingredients for the success of any generation. They are three main factors that I want to focus on, the first of which is education, and I repeat education, and secondly, education, and thirdly, work on preparing useful leaders, so that if you direct it in a certain direction, you know that it will be productive. ».

The youth delegation was represented by volunteers from the Emirates Foundation, the Emirates Experts Program and youth councils in the various emirates of the country, in addition to a number of other government agencies. In addition, the Federal Youth Authority celebrated the activities of the World Youth Day 2022, which kicks off this year with the slogan “solidarity between generations” by implementing more than 20 activities in the various emirates of the country, and by launching four institutional councils for youth in vital institutions in the country, as a meeting of local and ministerial youth councils was held. It also held dialogue sessions between youth and senior citizens, and held a solidarity forum between the generations of the police, presenting the ambitions of the Ministry of Interior and the history of youth empowerment in it.

It also launched the International Youth Day Forum under the title Solidarity between Generations at the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters. The forum included many events, and an open meeting was held for young people with a number of pioneers with a footprint in the environmental field to talk about their experience in protecting the environment and their message for future generations, and dialogue sessions were held. And youth circles between young people and a number of influential figures and senior citizens in the country, and sessions with decision makers to discuss youth issues and their role in shaping the future. Inspirational stories of young people who achieved great success in various fields were presented, and they shared their inspiring stories with the aim of encouraging young people.

On the occasion of the International Youth Day, the Federal Youth Foundation announced the formation of youth councils in four vital entities (Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, TAQA, Trends for Research and Consultations, KPMG), where the institutional youth councils will work to take advantage of the potential and energies of youth and invest them in taking them The leading role in decision-making, learning and growth in line with global developments, and harnessing their talents in the service of their institutions.

And it launched a guide to participate in the International Youth Day, which helps young people to choose the way to celebrate this International Day, with the Federal Youth Foundation providing them with the necessary support and advice.

The Minister of Culture and Youth, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, said that the UAE is one of the countries that excel in empowering young people and enhancing their presence, especially in the decision-making department, noting that the UAE government includes in its cadre the youngest minister in the world when she was appointed, and she is Minister of State for Youth Affairs. It is a trust granted by the government to the youth and it has been followed up with care and attention, stressing that the country’s leadership is fully convinced that youth are the cornerstone of the development of nations and the building of civilizations, and that sustainable development cannot be achieved without taking into account the importance of involving them in decision-making and giving them full support to achieve local and global achievements.

For her part, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Vice President of the Arab Youth Center, Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrouei, said: “By celebrating International Youth Day, we bear in mind the saying of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, when he said (when We talk about young people, and with young people, we must speak in the language that they understand). The language that young people have proven that they understand well is the language of achievement, innovation and striving towards building a better future for them and for future generations, and we put in the hands of young people the tools and skills that help them convey their voice and their language to the whole world. The youth of the Emirates have proven that they are sufficiently responsible for the responsibility that is given to them, and they are the basis of the next 50-year journey in which the state seeks to benefit from their capabilities in the maximum possible way to highlight their role in foreseeing the future.

She added: “This year we celebrate International Youth Day with the slogan of solidarity between generations, and this is what the UAE youth embodied in their development contributions and achievements in recent years. Generations, we have the right to be proud of our youth.”

