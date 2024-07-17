His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, affirmed that the UAE and Indonesia will continue to work to enhance cooperation in various development fields.

His Highness said in a tweet on the “X” platform: “I was pleased today to meet my friend Joko Widodo in Abu Dhabi, where we discussed bilateral relations and the qualitative development they are witnessing, especially in the fields of economy, education, climate action and others. I expressed to His Excellency my deep appreciation for his influential personal role in the development of bilateral relations between our two countries. The UAE and Indonesia will continue to work to enhance cooperation in various development fields.”