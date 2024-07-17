His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, yesterday received the President of the friendly Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, who is on a state visit to the UAE.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said in a tweet on the X platform yesterday: “I was pleased today to meet my friend Joko Widodo in Abu Dhabi, where we discussed bilateral relations and the qualitative development they are witnessing, especially in the fields of economy, education, climate action and others. I expressed to His Excellency my deep appreciation for his influential personal role in the development of bilateral relations between our two countries. The UAE and Indonesia will continue to work to enhance cooperation in various development fields.”

An official reception ceremony was held for Indonesian President Joko Widodo upon his motorcade’s arrival at Qasr Al Watan in the capital, Abu Dhabi, where His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan accompanied the guest to the podium of honor, and the national anthems of both the UAE and the Republic of Indonesia were played, while the artillery fired 21 rounds to welcome President Joko Widodo’s visit. Folk art groups also presented their traditional shows to celebrate his visit.

Upon the arrival of the procession to the palace, the national aerobatic team, “Emirates Knights”, flew over the palace, forming a painting of the Indonesian flag.

The reception was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development Affairs and Martyrs’ Families; His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi; Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Mohammed bin Hadi Al Hussaini; Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei; Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber; Minister of Economy, Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri; Minister of Investment, Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi; Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahhak; and Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Advisor to the President of the State for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology, Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, Khalid Mohammed Balama, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Member of the Executive Council, Mohammed Ali Mohammed Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to Indonesia, Abdullah Al Dhaheri, and a number of senior officials in the country.

The Indonesian President was accompanied by a delegation including Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Vandjitan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Retno Marsudi, Minister of Housing and Public Works, Muhammad Basuki Hadimologono, Minister of State-Owned Enterprises, Erick Thohir, Indonesian Ambassador to the UAE, Husin Bagis, and a number of senior officials in Indonesia.