His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, affirmed that the UAE and Jordan are partners in working for regional stability, development and prosperity.

His Highness added in a post on “Twitter”: I was pleased to meet my brother, His Majesty King Abdullah II, in Amman. We discussed enhancing prospects for cooperation and common interests between our two brotherly countries, and we exchanged views on developments in the region and the world. sustainable regional prosperity.