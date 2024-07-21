His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, stressed that tolerance, coexistence, adherence to laws, and maintaining security and safety are solid foundations for our society, expressing his hope that everyone who considers the UAE a homeland will adhere to them. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said in a post on his account on the “X” platform yesterday: “More than 200 nationalities live among us in the UAE, whose members contribute with us to the development of this country. Tolerance, coexistence, adherence to laws, and maintaining security and safety are solid foundations for our society, and we hope that everyone who considers the UAE a homeland will adhere to them.”

