His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, stressed that tolerance, coexistence, adherence to laws, and maintaining security and safety are solid foundations for the UAE society, as more than 200 nationalities live in the country, whose members contribute with us to the development of this country.

His Highness wrote in a post on the “X” platform: “More than 200 nationalities live among us in the UAE, whose members contribute with us to the development of this country. Tolerance, coexistence, adherence to laws, and maintaining security and safety are solid foundations for our society, and we look forward to everyone who considers the UAE their homeland to adhere to them.”