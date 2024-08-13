His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, yesterday received a delegation from the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, and a number of Emirati cadres working in the industrial sector in the country, in addition to representatives of industrial companies and partners of the “Manufacturers Program” for jobs in industry and advanced technology, which is one of the Ministry’s initiatives under the umbrella of the “National Content Program” and “Make in the Emirates”, accompanied by the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber.

During the meeting, which took place at Al Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi, His Highness was briefed on the efforts of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and its partners through the “Manufacturers Program” to qualify Emirati cadres and enable them to work and compete in the industrial sector, which is being implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council (NAFES), and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

During the meeting, His Highness the President of the State stressed that strengthening the industrial sector with qualified, qualitative national competencies is one of our most important priorities, noting that His Highness the President pointed out that the industrial sector is a basic tributary to the national economic system of the state.

His Highness said: “We believe in the role of youth in building the country’s future and we are keen to empower and qualify them for this role because they are the driving force and the main engine for the country’s development and progress.”

His Highness added: “I want you to take advantage of all the opportunities provided by the industrial sector because it is an important and promising field for the future.” His Highness called on the youth to participate in all areas of national work, and said: “You have proven that our bet on you is correct.. and our reliance on you is in place.. I wish you success in serving your country and your community.. and achieving your ambitions.”

For his part, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, during the meeting, presented an overview of the “Manufacturers Program” for jobs in the industry and advanced technology sector, which has succeeded in providing more than 1,400 quality jobs until the middle of this year, and aims to reach 2,000 jobs by the end of 2024.

Al Jaber reviewed the strategic axis represented in creating more job opportunities for Emiratis in the private sector, under the umbrella of the “National Content Program”, the “Make in the Emirates” initiative, and the “Manufacturers Program”, noting that the number of Emiratis working in the private industrial sector tripled during 2023 compared to 2021, thanks to the vision and support of the leadership, and efforts to drive the wheel of Emiratisation through the “Nafis”, “National Content”, “Make in the Emirates” and “Manufacturers Program” initiatives, and there are still many opportunities that citizens can occupy, as job opportunities in the private industrial sector exceed more than half a million jobs.

Al Jaber said: “Our main goal is to qualify national competencies and hone their skills by launching a set of specialized training programs and helping them obtain quality and sustainable jobs in the industrial sector. We provide factories with the opportunity to align their job needs with the skills of Emirati cadres through the Manufacturers Exhibition.”

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology launched the “Manufacturers Program” to qualify national cadres and enable them to fill jobs in the industry and advanced technology sector during March 2023, in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the UAE National Competitiveness Council (NAFES), and ADNOC.

The programme aims to qualify, train and provide job opportunities for Emiratis in the advanced industry and technology sector. To date, it has succeeded in providing more than 1,400 jobs for Emiratis, and launched several specialised training programmes in vital manufacturing fields, including oil and gas, security and safety, food and beverages, in addition to the iron and paper industries.

The Qasr Al Bahr Council was attended by His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Surour bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, and a number of sheikhs, ministers, senior officials, citizens and guests.

