His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, stressed that the pioneering efforts of the UAE in the field of environment reflect the national and moral commitment on which its vision in the field of sustainable development is based, and to reduce the effects of the phenomenon of climate change, which requires us all to unite to face its repercussions. In line with the “Fifty Principles” and the development strategies of the UAE, and in line with the vision of the founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul”, based on his saying: “We take from our environment as much as we need, and leave in it what future generations find a source of goodness.” And out of giving.” This came in a speech by His Highness on the occasion of the twenty-fifth National Environment Day, the text of which is as follows.

The “National Environment Day”, which our country celebrates for the twenty-fifth year, represents a national occasion in which we evoke the efforts of the state, the leadership and the people, over the past fifty years in protecting the environment, preserving the natural resources that God has endowed our precious land, and investing them according to a sustainable approach that achieves The development and prosperity of the homeland and the welfare of the population, and it rationalizes the use of sources of wealth, limits environmental pollution, and benefits future generations in a manner that guarantees their rights to the bounties of their homeland.

The pioneering efforts of the UAE in the field of environment reflect the national and moral commitment that underpins its vision in the field of sustainable development, and to reduce the effects of the phenomenon of climate change, which requires all of us to unite to face its repercussions, in line with the “Fifty Principles” and the development strategies of the UAE, and in line with With the vision of the founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul,” based on his saying that “we take from our environment as much as we need, and leave in it what future generations find a source of goodness and a source of giving.”

My sons, male and female citizens.

In conjunction with our hosting of the “Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change” at its twenty-eighth session in 2023, we decided to choose “Action for Climate” as a slogan for the twenty-fifth National Environment Day, in order to intensify the awareness and participation of all segments of society to reduce the causes of change Just as we were able, in cooperation and participation, to deal with great success with the Corona pandemic and its health, social and economic repercussions, we are able to enhance the capabilities of our work for the climate, ensuring the achievement of international goals aimed at reducing the levels of global warming to maintain Natural resources and biodiversity conservation, in a way that contributes to providing prosperity, well-being, health, stability and happiness for us and for future generations.

Since the UAE joined the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Kyoto Protocol, and its efforts to stimulate and accelerate the pace of climate action globally after signing the Paris Climate Agreement, and launching the strategic initiative to strive for climate neutrality 2050, it has been working To build a better future for its children and residents on its land, and to provide a global model in adopting clean and renewable energy solutions, and to confirm this approach, we renew the call, for our government institutions, private sector companies, public benefit associations and all members of society, to assume their societal, moral and humanitarian responsibilities in working to protect the environment And the climate.. God bless you, and may God’s peace, mercy and blessings be upon you.”



