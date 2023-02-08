His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received the delegation of the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, and the Emirates Skills Team, who won nine distinction medals and a gold medal, during their participation in the 46th session of the Global Skills Competition, accompanied by the Director General of the Center, Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi.

During the meeting, which took place in Qasr Al Bahr, His Highness congratulated the Emirates Skills team for their achievement and scientific excellence, stressing the importance of the role of the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training in empowering young people with the tools of the future, in a way that meets their aspirations and aspirations to keep pace with the changes of the times, in light of the rapid technological development and transformations. Big economic.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the UAE’s approach to supporting competencies and talents, refining and upgrading them, in addition to fueling the spirit of innovation and competition among young people in the scientific and technical fields. Al Shamsi expressed his thanks and appreciation for the continuous support provided by the country’s leadership to “Abu Dhabi Technical” to develop the center’s strategy, enabling it to upgrade the technical and vocational education system in the country.

For their part, the delegation of the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training expressed their happiness at meeting His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, stressing their endeavor to invest in the success achieved and to strengthen the UAE’s position in global competitiveness indicators in various fields.

The Emirates Skills team won nine distinction medals and a gold medal, as a result of its participation in the 46th edition of the Global Skills Competition, which was held recently in Germany, France, Switzerland, Austria and Korea, in addition to Denmark and the United States of America, making the UAE an achievement. For the first time in the Middle East region, which is in line with the UAE Vision 2071 and Abu Dhabi 2030, which form the foundations of the work strategy in Abu Dhabi Technical, in order to establish a culture of institutional excellence and innovation among students in the technical education system. led by the Centre.