His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, affirmed that the UAE, in cooperation with its partners, will remain an essential supporter in confronting the challenge of water scarcity and finding sustainable solutions that ensure the availability of fresh water for all, especially the most affected groups.

His Highness said in a blog post on his account on the “X” platform yesterday: “On World Water Day, we affirm our commitment to continue striving to address the challenges of water scarcity. The UAE, in cooperation with its partners, will remain an essential supporter in confronting this challenge and finding sustainable solutions that ensure the availability of fresh water for all, especially the most affected groups.”

His Highness added: “International cooperation in the field of water is cooperation for development, peace and a better future for future generations.”