His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, published a tweet on Twitter, in which he said that the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, dedicated his life for the happiness of his people and society.

His Highness said in the tweet: “Everyone of all cultures expressed their feelings of sorrow and affection for the death of the late Sheikh Khalifa, the leader who devoted his life for the happiness of his people and society.”

His Highness the President of the State attached, to his tweet, a video clip that included clips from the official funeral ceremony for the body of the deceased.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed: “Sheikh Khalifa is from the heart of Sheikh Zayed.. Sheikh Khalifa is wise.. loyal to his country and his children.. the UAE was built in a loving way, and what was built on love will continue, God willing.”



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

