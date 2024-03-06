His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, discussed bilateral relations and ways to develop them in various fields, especially economic, trade and investment, in addition to a number of issues of common interest.

During his reception at Al Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi, His Highness welcomed President Julius Maada Bio, and they discussed strengthening cooperation relations between the UAE and Sierra Leone in a way that serves the development goals of the two countries. His Highness pointed to the UAE’s strategic direction to strengthen development relations with the African continent in a way that brings goodness and prosperity to all. The UAE supports everything that achieves peace, stability and development on the continent.

For his part, Julius Maada Bio expressed his thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the warm reception, and his appreciation for the Emirati support for his country, stressing the Republic of Sierra Leone’s interest in pushing its relations with the Emirates forward in various fields.

The Qasr Al Bahr Council was attended by: His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Surur bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, His Highness Sheikh Hamid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Head of the Office of Development Affairs and Families of Martyrs in the Presidential Office Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs in the Presidential Office, Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and a number of sheikhs, senior officials, citizens and guests.

Mohammed bin Zayed:

• An Emirati strategic direction to strengthen development relations with the African continent for the benefit and prosperity of everyone.

Julius Maada Bio:

• Sierra Leone is interested in advancing its relations with the UAE in various fields.