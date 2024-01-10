Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, participated in the “Vibrant Global Gujarat Summit” in its tenth session, in response to an invitation from Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India.

Many leaders, officials and decision-makers from various countries of the world, in addition to businessmen and financiers, are participating in the summit, which is being held in the city of Ahmedabad in the state of Gujarat.

In his speech during the summit, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his thanks to Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, for inviting him to attend the summit, which he personally founded in 2003, and which has today become a global platform for exchanging experiences and information about economic development and investment, and congratulated him on the occasion of its 20th anniversary. On its launch.

His Highness also thanked Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Bhai Patel for his valuable speech.

His Highness the President said: “We are happy to participate with our friends in India and the world in this summit to discuss together what makes our people happy and develops our countries.”

His Highness praised the efforts of the organizers of the summit, wishing it success and achieving results that serve cooperation, development and prosperity for all.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, said on his official account on the “X” platform yesterday: “Today I participated in the (Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit) in India, along with a number of leaders and officials from various countries of the world. The UAE supports building bridges of cooperation that contribute to achieving development and prosperity for all peoples, and believes that this cooperation opens the doors to peace and stability on the regional and international arenas.”

The summit was attended by the delegation accompanying His Highness the President of the State during his working visit to India, which includes: His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Advisor, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs in the Presidential Office, Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, and Minister of State for Cooperation Affairs. International, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of Investment, Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, in addition to a number of officials.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived at the summit venue yesterday morning, where he was received by Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the friendly Republic of India. His Highness and the Indian Prime Minister took memorial photos. His Highness the President also participated in a photo that included the leaders of the countries participating in the summit. The summit and the Indian Prime Minister, in addition to a group photo of delegation representatives.

Mohammed bin Zayed:

• The UAE believes that cooperation opens the doors to peace and stability on the regional and international arenas.

• The “Gujarat” Summit has become a global platform for exchanging experiences and information on economic development and investment.