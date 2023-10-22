Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore, discussed the friendly relations and comprehensive partnership between the two countries and the potential for developing and strengthening them in a way that serves their mutual interests, in addition to all regional and international issues and developments that concern the two countries.

This came during His Highness the President’s reception, yesterday, at the “Qasr Al Watan” in Abu Dhabi, the Singaporean Prime Minister, where His Highness welcomed him and the accompanying delegation, expressing his aspiration that the visit would contribute to pushing forward the relations of the UAE and Singapore in all vital areas that… It is among the development priorities of both countries.

His Highness said in a tweet on “X” yesterday: “Today I met in Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore, and we held fruitful discussions regarding strengthening bilateral relations in various fields. Singapore is a distinguished model of development and progress, and the UAE is keen to strengthen bridges of cooperation with it and invest in it.” All available opportunities, to serve the comprehensive partnership between the two countries, and deepen the positive interaction between them to achieve sustainability goals.”

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed various aspects of cooperation and the potential for their growth and development, especially in the fields of economy, investment, education and tourism, in addition to advanced technology, digital trade, renewable energy and sustainability solutions, in addition to food security and climate action, and other areas of strategic importance that contribute to providing new opportunities that serve the comprehensive development vision. sustainable in both countries.

The meeting also touched on the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which the UAE will host at the end of this year, and the importance of the conference in coming up with sustainable solutions that constitute a qualitative shift in the course of international climate action, and are in the interest of everyone… in light of The two countries share common interests, most notably issues of the environment, climate, renewable energy, sustainability, and others.

His Highness and the Prime Minister of Singapore also discussed the need to promote the values ​​of tolerance, coexistence and dialogue, as they are closely linked to consolidating the foundations of peace and stability in the region and the world, as they represent a main basis for achieving progress, development and sustainable prosperity for their peoples.

His Highness the President of the State stressed the strength of the relations between the UAE and Singapore, noting that the UAE has an interest in Singapore’s development experience, which is a distinguished model of development and progress. His Highness said: “The two countries share many aspects, as they are two pioneering development experiences and centers of trade and finance.” They are models of tolerance and coexistence, and they have a special interest in education and investment in people, in addition to their support for peace in the world.” His Highness pointed out the UAE’s keenness to strengthen relations with Singapore and expand its horizons, especially in vital areas that serve development, most notably technology, energy, education, sustainability, trade, investment, and others, noting in this context that the UAE is Singapore’s first trading partner in the Middle East and North Africa.

For his part, the Prime Minister of Singapore expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness the President of the State, for the warm reception and His Highness’s keenness to push the relations of the two countries to broader horizons that serve their common vision of sustainable development and prosperity, stressing that the UAE-Singapore relations are witnessing continuous growth and development at all levels, especially in Areas of development importance in light of the common will to advance them.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Lee Hsien Loong also witnessed the exchange of memorandums of understanding and agreements between the two countries aimed at expanding the horizons of joint cooperation in many fields, including: the fields of education, environmental protection, climate action, green economy, carbon reduction solutions, artificial intelligence, digital government, and smart cities. In addition to halal conformity certificates, which serve the priorities of development and progress in the two countries.

