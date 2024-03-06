Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received the credentials of new ambassadors from a number of sisterly and friendly countries appointed by the state, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Court.

The UAE Ambassador to Myanmar, Moataz Abdullah Al Fahim, was also sworn in before His Highness.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the ambassadors during the ceremony that took place at Al Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi, wishing them success in their missions and working to advance relations between the United Arab Emirates and their countries in all fields, stressing that they will find support from various parties. concerned in the state to facilitate their work.

His Highness stressed that the UAE is keen to consolidate the basis of its relations with various countries of the world, which are based on solid foundations of mutual respect, cooperation and common interests, in addition to working for development and prosperity, for the benefit of everyone.

His Highness the President of the State received the credentials of: Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden, Frederik Florin, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Brazil, Sidney Leon Romero, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sultan bin Abdullah Al-Anqari, Ambassador of the Republic of Seychelles, Jervis Mamo, Ambassador of the Republic of Finland, Tula Johana Eriola, and Ambassador of the Dominican Republic. Renso Antonio Herrera Franco, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco, Ahmed Al-Tazi, the Ambassador of Burkina Faso, Suleiman Konane, the Ambassador of Australia, Redouane Jadot, and the Ambassador of the Republic of Guinea, Sekou Shirifki Camara.

For their part, the ambassadors conveyed to His Highness the President the greetings of the leaders of their countries and their sincere wishes for the UAE and its people for further progress and prosperity, expressing their happiness with their presence in the UAE and their keenness to strengthen their countries’ relations with it at all levels.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, Minister of State Ahmed bin Ali Mohammed Al Sayegh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Khaled Belhoul Al Falasi, and a number of officials.