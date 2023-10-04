Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received the credentials of a number of new ambassadors of sisterly and friendly countries appointed to the state, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Court.

During the reception ceremony that took place at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, His Highness the President of the State welcomed the new ambassadors, expressing his wishes for them success in performing their duties in strengthening friendly relations and cooperation between the UAE and their countries, for the benefit of everyone, stressing that they will find support from all sides. concerned to facilitate their work, based on the UAE’s keenness to consolidate bridges of communication and cooperation with various countries of the world.

His Highness the President of the State received the credentials of the Ambassador of the State of Qatar, Dr. Sultan bin Salmeen Al Mansouri, the Ambassador of the United States of America, Martina Strong, the Ambassador of the European Union, Lucy Berger, the Ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda, Gabriel Botsani, the Ambassador of the Republic of Latvia, Dana Goldvinša, and the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway, Olav Miklabst. The Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus, Merope Christofi, the Ambassador of the Czech Republic, Josef Kotsky, the Ambassador of the Republic of Albania, Reddy Cortese, the Ambassador of the Bahamas, Tony Godi, the Ambassador of Nepal, Tej Bahadur, and the Ambassador of Hungary, Karoy Panach.

The new ambassadors conveyed to His Highness the President the greetings of the leaders of their countries, and their wishes for the leadership and people of the UAE for further progress and prosperity.

The ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs in the Presidential Office, Minister of Justice Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and Minister of State Noura. Bint Muhammad Al-Kaabi, Minister of State, Ahmed bin Ali Muhammad Al-Sayegh, and Minister of State, Khalifa Shaheen Al-Marar.

