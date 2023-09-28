His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received yesterday the President of the United Republic of the Comoros and Chairman of the current session of the African Union, Ghazali Othmani, who is on a working visit to the country.

During the meeting that took place at the Beach Palace, His Highness welcomed the visit of the President of the Republic of Comoros to the country, wishing him success in his visit, and hoping that it will contribute to expanding the horizons of cooperation into broader areas that serve development and prosperity in the two countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said in a tweet on “X”: “Today, I discussed with President Razali Othmani in Abu Dhabi, various aspects of cooperation between the UAE and the United Comoros, and ways to support and enhance them for the benefit of the two countries and their people. The UAE is keen to build sustainable development partnerships with various brotherly and friendly countries, to create a better future for our people.”

During the meeting, the two sides discussed areas of cooperation between the UAE and the Comoros, and opportunities and prospects for developing them in various economic, commercial, investment and development aspects, in order to achieve the aspirations of the two countries and their people.

The meeting also touched on a number of regional and international issues of common concern, and they exchanged views on the developments taking place in the African continent, stressing in this context the importance of enhancing stability and security, and finding peaceful solutions to the crises taking place on the continent, which hinder the achievement of comprehensive sustainable development and prosperity for all its peoples.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the UAE’s interest in supporting sustainable development in brotherly and friendly countries, to achieve the progress and prosperity that its people aspire to, indicating that the country is keen to build sustainable and fruitful development partnerships with the friendly countries of the African continent, for the good. The security, stability and prosperity of its people, embodying the state’s approach based on cooperation to create a better future for the people and their future generations.

His Highness said that the UAE has established its relations with friendly countries on solid foundations of trust, mutual respect, and constructive joint cooperation that achieves the interests of everyone.

For his part, President Razali Othmani expressed his happiness at visiting the UAE, stressing his country’s keenness to benefit from the UAE’s pioneering development expertise, praising its positions and the support it provides to economic, social, educational and infrastructure development initiatives and projects in the Republic of the Comoros.

He also expressed his aspiration that the cooperation relations between the UAE and his country, during the next stage, will witness further development and growth in all fields, especially developmental and economic.

His Highness the Head of State and the President of the Comoros also witnessed the exchange of memorandums of understanding between the two countries, which included a memorandum of understanding in the field of diplomatic training, which was exchanged on the part of the UAE by Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and on the part of the Comoros, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dahir Dhul Kamal, and a memorandum of understanding in the field of education was exchanged by the Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, and on the part of the Republic of Comoros, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dhahir Dhul Kamal.

It also included a memorandum of understanding in the field of public health, exchanged on the part of the UAE by the Minister of Health and Community Welfare, Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, and on the part of the United Republic of the Comoros, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Dhahir Zul Kamal, and a memorandum of understanding aimed at developing, improving, managing and operating a hotel, exchanged by the Executive Director. For the Talk Company, Suhail Al-Otaiba, and the Minister of Agriculture, Fishing, Environment, Tourism and Crafts of the Republic of Comoros, Hamad Messidi.

Mohammed bin Zayed:

• The state is keen to build sustainable development partnerships with the countries of the African continent for the benefit of their people.

• The UAE has established its relations with friendly countries on solid foundations of trust, mutual respect, and constructive joint cooperation that achieves everyone’s interests.

A law establishing the “Government Empowerment Department – Abu Dhabi”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, issued a law establishing the Department of Government Empowerment – Abu Dhabi.

The department aims to provide its services to government agencies in Abu Dhabi, in a way that enhances human capital and digitization capabilities, provides digital government services, and drives cooperation to enhance efficiency and productivity in government agencies. The Department of Government Empowerment – Abu Dhabi will replace the Department of Government Support, the Human Resources Authority of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Government Academy, and the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, and the Statistics Center – Abu Dhabi will be one of the entities affiliated with the Department.