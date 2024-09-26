His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, said that the visit to the United States of America expressed a mutual desire for cooperation at the governmental and private levels in areas that serve development in the two countries. His Highness stressed the UAE’s keenness to build effective partnerships, with the aim of investing in… Shared potential to achieve a better future for its people and the peoples of the world.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said in a post on his account on the “X” platform, yesterday: “The visit to the United States expressed a mutual desire for cooperation at the governmental and private levels, in areas that serve development in the two countries, and we will continue to build on its results. In order to advance our strategic relations that have been going on for more than fifty years. The UAE is keen to build effective partnerships with the aim of investing in common potential, to achieve a better future for its people and the peoples of the world.”

