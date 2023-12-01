His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, honored the winners of the “Zayed Sustainability Prize” during the ceremony held today as part of the activities of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) hosted by the UAE in Expo City. Dubai.

The ceremony was attended by a number of heads of delegations participating in COP28, ministers and senior government officials.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated the winners, praising their efforts in supporting sustainability and calling on them to continue working and making important contributions in this field.

His Highness stressed that the UAE is continuing to build on its solid legacy in the field of sustainability, the foundations of which were laid by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul.”

The important role of the “Zayed Sustainability Prize” in enhancing efforts to progress towards sustainable development and serving humanity, and empowering innovators, entrepreneurs and young people and motivating them to participate with the aim of accelerating making a positive difference for the benefit of our planet.

The Zayed Sustainability Prize aims to contribute to consolidating the legacy of the founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, by supporting and honoring small and medium enterprises, non-profit organizations and secondary schools that provide sustainable solutions that address challenges related to the fields of health, food, energy, water and climate.

For more than 15 years, the award, through the innovative solutions presented by the 106 winners, has made a positive impact on the lives of 384 million people around the world.

The eleven winners for this year’s edition were selected last September unanimously by members of the jury after conducting a careful review of all nominees to evaluate their contributions and commitment to providing solutions characterized by innovation, impact and inspiring ideas across the various categories of the award, which include health, food, energy, water, climate action and global high schools.

The Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Director General of the Zayed Sustainability Prize and Chairman of COP28, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, said: “In line with the vision and direction of the leadership, the Zayed Sustainability Prize has been working for more than 15 years to contribute to promoting comprehensive sustainable development and advancing global climate action.”

He added that the UAE continues its commitment to stimulating action to reduce the repercussions of climate change, empower communities that need support, and create positive change in the world, especially in the countries of the Global South.

Winners:

In the Climate Action category, Kelp Blue from Namibia won for its ambitious efforts to plant kelp forests on a large scale in deep waters, and its contribution to restoring ocean biodiversity and sequestering 100,000 tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually, in addition to creating opportunities for… He worked in coastal communities.

In the health category, the Indonesian Doctors for Care Organization (DoctorSHARE) was honored in recognition of its pioneering efforts in providing health care in remote, hard-to-reach areas through its floating hospitals carried on ships. The organization has made a widespread positive impact by treating more than 160,000 patients.

In the food category, the Gaza Forum for Urban and Peri-urban Agriculture organization from Palestine won for its contributions to supporting the agricultural sector in Gaza. The non-profit organization works to facilitate access to locally produced food and provide job opportunities for about 200 women leaders in agriculture, benefiting more than 7,000 people.

In the energy category, Ignite Power from Rwanda won for its great efforts in providing electricity at affordable prices to remote communities in sub-Saharan Africa. The company provided purchasing solutions with a periodic payment model based on solar energy for 2.5 million people and contributed to avoiding the launch of 600 One thousand tons of carbon dioxide emissions. The company also provided innovative irrigation solutions based on solar energy, and created 3,500 job opportunities in local communities.

In the water category, the French organization Water and Life won for its contributions to ensuring access to clean water in poor areas by installing water taps directly in the homes of residents in urban areas.

The non-profit organization contributed to facilitating access to water for 52,000 people in 27 neighborhoods in 10 cities, in addition to raising awareness of healthy practices for 66,000 people and reducing the cost of water by 75%.

The list of winners of the award in the global high school category included: Freedom School for High Performance (Peru) for the Americas region; Gwani Ibrahim Dan Haga Academy (Nigeria) for Sub-Saharan Africa; The International School (Morocco) for the Middle East and North Africa region; Northfleet Institute of Technology (UK) for the Europe and Central Asia region; Court Educational Complex (Pakistan) for the South Asia region; and Beijing 35 High School (China) for the East Asia and Pacific region.

For his part, Chairman of the Zayed Sustainability Prize Jury, former President of the Republic of Iceland, Olafur Ragnar Grímsson, said: “The solutions presented by the award winners this year demonstrated remarkable levels of innovation in facing pressing global challenges. We are confident that these winners will play a vital role in stimulating significant change in societies around the world and pave the way for building a sustainable future for all, and their efforts will inspire global action towards achieving common climate goals.”