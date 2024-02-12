His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” said, “The sacrifices of our martyrs will not be forgotten and we will continue to work for peace in the region.”

His Highness added on the “X” platform: May God have mercy on the martyrs of the Emirates who gave their lives while performing their duty to support security and stability in brotherly Somalia. The sacrifices of our martyrs will not be forgotten and we will continue to work for peace in the region.