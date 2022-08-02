Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received yesterday, at the Qasr Al Bahr Majlis, the poet Musaed bin Tasas Al Harthy, winner of the title of “Poet of the Million” and holder of Al-Bairaq for the tenth season of the program organized by the Cultural and Heritage Festivals and Programs Committee in Abu Dhabi. .

His Highness congratulated the poet Al-Harthy for winning the “Al-Bairaq”, and also congratulated all the contestants and participants in the “Million’s Poet” program, who entertained poetry lovers in the country and the Arab world, expressing his thanks and appreciation to the workers of the program, the organizers, and everyone who contributed to its success and continued brilliance during all previous seasons.

The winner of the “Million Poet” expressed his great happiness at meeting His Highness the President of the State, expressing his thanks and appreciation for His Highness’ support for the UAE’s qualitative cultural initiatives that contribute to enriching the cultural scene in the Arab region with creativity of literature, art and thought, and providing a platform to highlight the best new talents, with the aim of refining them for excellence. And shine in her ideas and presentation. 48 participants from various Arab countries competed for the title of Al-Bairaq holder this season.

The Qasr Al Bahr Majlis was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Ain region, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President The Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.