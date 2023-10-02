His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” expressed today, Monday, his happiness at attending the opening of the Expo 2023 – Doha Horticultural Exhibition.

His Highness wrote on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter), “I was pleased to attend the opening of the Expo 2023 – Doha Horticultural Exhibition, which reflects the approach of the sister State of Qatar, led by my brother Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to promote sustainability and provide innovative solutions to preserve resources and protect the environment.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan added, “Working for sustainability is an urgent necessity to ensure development and confront the challenges of climate change.”