His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, participated in the extraordinary meeting held by the leaders of the BRICS group regarding the situation in the Gaza Strip, via video communication technology.

The President of the Republic of South Africa, Chairman of the BRICS Group, Cyril Ramaphosa, called for the extraordinary meeting to discuss developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip.

Leaders and representatives of Russia, China, Brazil and India participated in the meeting, in addition to the countries invited to join BRICS starting next year, which are – in addition to the UAE – the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

In his speech on this occasion, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan renewed the call of the United Arab Emirates to protect civilians in the Gaza Strip, and to ensure safe, urgent and sustainable access of humanitarian aid to the Strip, without obstacles, and an immediate ceasefire.

His Highness stressed that the only way to address this crisis is to revive the peace process in order to reach a just and comprehensive peace based on the “two-state solution” and the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

His Highness stressed the need for the international community to do everything in its power to end the conflict and alleviate the suffering of those affected, work to create an environment of lasting peace in the Middle East region, and continue all efforts to ensure that dialogue and peaceful coexistence become a path to stability in the region.

