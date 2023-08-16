His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, affirmed that sustainability is an integral part of the UAE’s approach and efforts to support climate action and to enhance solidarity and international cooperation, in pursuit of practical solutions to the challenges of climate change.

This came during His Highness’s reception, at the Al-Bahr Palace Council in Abu Dhabi, of the work team of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), in the presence of members of the Supreme National Committee to supervise the preparation work for the conference.

His Highness, the President of the State, said: “The UAE, by hosting this conference, builds on its solid legacy in protecting and preserving the environment, which was established by the late founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, in addition to working to empower youth, women and society to Contribute to mobilizing international efforts to confront climate change », pointing out that the UAE calls on the world to strengthen cooperation and joint and comprehensive action to reach results and outputs that benefit the whole world.

His Highness affirmed that the efforts of the Conference of the Parties team to accelerate effective climate action serve all humanity in the face of climate change, adding that preserving our planet and protecting life on it for the sake of present and future generations is a global responsibility led by the UAE through this conference.

His Highness affirmed that the state will invest in its good international relations, implement the approach of dialogue and cooperation, work wisely and have a comprehensive view that includes all, in an effort to achieve the required radical progress in climate action, and focus on finding practical and tangible solutions to reduce the repercussions of climate change, in conjunction with achieving sustainable economic and social development.

His Highness stressed the need to double work in order to make this hosting a success, stressing that the UAE possesses the various capabilities and capabilities necessary, including modern infrastructure and its great record in the field of sustainability and environmental preservation, global credibility, and good relations with various countries of the world.

His Highness praised the efforts of the “COP28” team in preparing for organizing the conference and working to achieve its desired goals.

His Highness the President of the State was briefed by the working group of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) on the progress made and the latest developments in preparation for hosting the conference, in addition to the conference action plan and its four pillars, which include developing climate financing mechanisms, accelerating the achievement of a responsible, orderly, practical and just transition in the energy sector, and focusing on preserving people and life. livelihoods and supporting these pillars by including everyone.

The Supreme National Committee to supervise preparations for the Conference of the Parties «COP28» includes: H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chairman of the Committee, Vice-Chairman of the Committee, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Jaber, Minister of State for Financial Affairs Muhammad bin Hadi Al-Husseini, and Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Bint Ibrahim Al-Hashemi, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al-Mazrouei, Minister of Climate Change and Environment Maryam bint Muhammad Al-Muhairi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Minister of Community Development Shamma bint Suhail Al-Mazrouei, and Chairman of the Federal Authority for Protocol and Strategic Narrative Muhammad Abdullah Al Junaibi, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Director General of the State Security Agency in Dubai Lieutenant General Talal Hamid Belhoul Al Falasi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police Major General Pilot Fares Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai Matar Muhammad Al Tayer, Undersecretary The Ministry of the Presidential Court, Rashid Saeed Al Ameri, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, the Director General of the Department of Tourism and Economy in Dubai, Hilal Saeed Al Marri, the Director General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, Saif Saeed Ghobash, and a representative of the Supreme National Security Council, Dr. Jamal Al Hosani.

Mohammed bin Zayed:

• “Preserving the planet for the sake of present and future generations is a global responsibility led by the UAE through this conference.”

• “The efforts of the Conference of the Parties team to accelerate effective climate action serve all humanity in the face of climate change.”

• “The UAE, by hosting this conference, is building on its solid legacy in protecting the environment, which was established by the founder, Sheikh Zayed.”